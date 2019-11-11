Veteran's Day events across the CSRA

Monday, Nov. 11, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- Veteran's Day is our chance to honor those men and women who have served, and continue to serve in the U.S. military.

There are events across the CSRA today to honor those men and women.

August Veteran's Day Parade: The Vets Day parade begins at 10:00 a.m. in Augusta on Broad Street.

Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home to commemorate Veterans Day: Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home will be conducting a Veterans Day ceremony at 9:00 a.m. Col. Delton Nix Jr. from Fort Gordon will be the guest speaker. In addition, Augusta University’s Wycliffe Gordon and Friends and the Lakeside drill team will participate in the ceremony.

Wardlaw Academy: The school in Johnston will be honoring the men and women who served in the United States Armed Forces and recognizing Veterans Day at 8:05 A.M. in the gymnasium.

Blood Donation: In honor of Veteran’s Day, Shepeard Community Blood Center and ForcesUnited are partnering to help both local veterans and the community’s blood supply. Through Veteran’s Day, Shepeard will donate $5 to ForcesUnited for every donor who comes into one of Shepeard’s three donation centers to donate blood or platelets. Donors should just let the front desk know they are donating for ForcesUnited. Shepeard will also have miniature American flags at each center that donors can “adopt.” These flags will be displayed at a Shepeard center.

Operation Tailgate: Operation Tailgate is an event to honor our Veterans on Veterans Day. It begins immediately after the Veterans Day Parade for a community BBQ and exposition featuring over 30 Veteran Service Organizations and local Veteran Owned Businesses showcasing their products and/or services!

