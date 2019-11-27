Veteran claims Charlie Norwood VA held back important medical information, diagnosis

Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Office of the Inspector General released a report on Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center. The 97-page report goes in-depth and comes out with 24 recommendations, and one of them is focused on the women's health clinic.

It seems there's an issue with communication between the hospital and patients. That report says only 81% of women were told about their abnormal cervical cancer screenings in the seven-day time limit.

Tyeasha VanBuren is a veteran of the Marine Corps. She tells News 12 she's suffered from excruciating pain in her uterus.

"I feel like I'm about to die. I'm heavy, I'm cramping, I've got sharp pains going down my leg, I don't know what's going on but I'm miserable," VanBuren described her symptoms.

A year ago she went to Charlie Norwood VA and got an ultrasound. They told her it was a problem with her birth control.

"I got a letter in the mail saying the IUD was misplaced."

One year later, she's moved to Charlotte and says her pain had only gotten worse. She went to the Charlotte VA, and doctors there said there was a bigger issue.

"The doctor looked at me and said, 'they told you about the fibroid and cyst they found last year, right?'"

Tyeasha received a new letter from her Charlotte VA facility claiming she was informed of a uterine cyst and fibroid from her ultrasound at Charlie Norwood a year earlier. But she says she wasn't informed.

"That's something you need to know as far as fertility goes, being at childbearing age. So I'm thankful because I would have never known because no one in Augusta ever told me."

When it comes to timeliness with reporting test results, Dr. Robin Jackson says its a problem the hospital is already working on.

"This is one area where we put in another provider - an RN nurse - to help the women's coordinator make those calls quicker."

The VA also wants to clarify that all women with abnormal test results were informed, but sometimes it took a few extra days past the required time limit. They also have responded to every recommendation on that Inspector General report.

