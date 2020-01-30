Vet collapses after finding out Rolex watch he bought in the 70's is worth over $500K

Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020

(WRDW/WAGT) – A veteran’s purchase in the 1970’s turned out to be the wisest purchase in his entire life.

On a recent episode of PBS favorite Antiques Roadshow, an Air Force veteran shared the story of his enlistment in the military after he was drafted.

But during his time in the service, he says he was always fascinated by Rolex watches – especially ones worn by pilots on commercial aircraft.

Years later in 1974, he got the opportunity to buy a Rolex Oyster Cosmograph (with a 10 percent discount) for $345.97. In 2019 dollars, that’s roughly $1,876.09. Still a pricey penny.

“It was a lot of money for myself,” the vet said.

The vet actually kept every single piece that came with the watch – from the box to all paperwork. In fact, one of those slips of paper could easily be worth $2,000, the appraiser said.

The appraiser goes on to tell the man that watches of his type are fetching $150,000 to $200,000 at auction, which appeared to shock the vet.

“Your watch is more special,” the appraiser said.

“A watch like this, at auction, is worth $400,000,” the appraiser said.

The news literally causes the vet to fall to the ground, eliciting laughter from the production staff and the appraiser to check to see if he is okay.

He’s more than okay, if the giant smile across his face is any indication.

The appraiser continues, saying that the wonderful condition of the watch makes it truly stand out from others like it he’s seen.

“Basically, it’s a new old stock watch,” the appraiser said. “No wear on it.”

The appraiser continues, saying the watch could even fetch over $500,000 to $700,000 based on the condition of it alone.

“You must be [expletive] me,” the vet said, cracking a smile and a laugh.

“No, I am very serious,” the appraiser said. “An absolute fabulous find.”

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.