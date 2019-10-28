Venardos Circus built on ringmaster's hard times, aims to inspire dreams

Monday, October 28, 2019

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The circus is in town, but it's not your typical circus experience.

Venardos Circus, run by ringmaster and creator Kevin Venardos, is in Evans over the next week. You may have noticed the large, red and white tent in Evans Towne Center Park.

"My greatest joy now is standing at the back of the house and seeing kids and their parents enjoying this thing, and doing it together," Venardos said.

His acrobatic crew builds the family-friendly circus from the ground up in every city.

"We put up the tent," Venardos said. "We run the backstage and front of house. It's a group of 15 people that make everything that you experience happen."

That's what makes Venardos Circus different. It's a sort of 'self-made' circus that is inspired by Kevin Venardos' story.

Venardos' journey to the circus was a bit of a circus in itself. He's gone from the being the ringmaster of Ringling Brothers Circus at the age of 22, to living in a trailer in 2013.

"Eventually I sold the generator off the back of the trailer, and then eventually I sold the trailer," Venardos said. "Had to move everything into the truck."

His circus was built in those moments.

"The places you can come back from," Venardos said.

As for what you will see in his circus, Venardos says there will be no animals. But, you will see aerialists, hand-to-hand balancing acrobats, 'daredeviltry' and more.

"If we this group of 15 people worked hard together and made this circus, think of the things that you could do if you got a community together," Venardos said.

This circus, Venardos says, is a reminder that dreams still come true.

Venardos Circus is touring across the country. It will be at Evans Towne Center Park until November 3.

