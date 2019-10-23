Vehicle rolls over after a pursuit with officials in Aiken

Wednesday, October 23, 2019

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- According to dispatch, there has been an accident with a rollover on Richland Ave.

North Augusta Public Safety tells News 12 the vehicle was involved in a hit and run, which led to the pursuit.

They say the vehicle crashed on Richland Ave. Officials say the driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The passenger was arrested.

Officials say two children were also involved. They were not injured and have been returned to their parents.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the chase.