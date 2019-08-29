Vehicle overturned on Connector Road in North Augusta

Thursday, August 29, 2019

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- According to officials, a vehicle has overturned on Connector Road off of Edgefield Road at I-520.

The driver of the vehicle is a male. He had on no shirt and walked away from the scene of the accident. Officials later found him in a wooded area nearby.

Whether the driver had any injuries is unknown at this time. Also, we do not know if anyone else was involved in the accident.

We will have more information as this story is still developing.

