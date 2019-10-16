Vehicle on fire on I-20 after high-speed chase with officials

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- According to dispatch, a vehicle caught on fire during a high-speed chase with officials.

The chase started in Greene County and ended on I-20 eastbound, just before Exit 194. Columbia County received the call from Greene County to assist with the chase.

The driver is wanted for possible felony/traffic charges.

The suspect's vehicle rolled over during the chase and there are no life-threatening injuries.

One lane is blocked due to the incident.

We will keep you updated on this story.