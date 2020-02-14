Valentine's highlights the growth in restaurants and shops in the area

Friday, Feb. 14, 2020

News 12 at 6 O’Clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – Friday night is a busy night to hit the town for dinner.

Across Richmond, Columbia and Aiken counties, dozens of restaurants and shops have opened in the last year.

We talked to a realtor who attributed some of the growth to Fort Gordon. Another part they said is more local businesses working with the city.

The city says more is coming.

Sheila Martin recently moved to North Augusta to jump start her business, and so far it's been working out pretty well for her.

"I've been here in North Augusta for maybe about four months or so and I'm already at my max for what I can make personally,” Martin said.

She's not the only one experiencing this growth. All across the CSRA, businesses are reaping this influx of growth.

"There's a lot of really committed people who are really putting a lot of time, money into this area,” Martin said.

Director of commercial development for Meybohm, Jordan Collier, says the build-up of Fort Gordon is contributing to growth across the area.

“Just baseline growth across the board and it's really exciting to see it and be a part of it,” Collier said.

Collier says more big names help the smaller local ones.

“When you see the bigger players come in, I think it gives some of the local guys and gals some confidence to invest in their businesses,” Collier said.

Everyone is working together to find the right spot for the right people.

“We've got historically low unemployment numbers, great labor force participation rates, and we've got a population growth rate that can support additional businesses for years to come,” Collier said.

Collier also said that because we have such a diverse cast of businesses in the area already this helps with attracting more retailers to the area. The commercial development also isn't just about businesses, but with making roads better, sewage, and other infrastructure needs the city has -- all of these work hand-in-hand with each other.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.