VOTE NOW! Augusta Boys & Girls Club is up for a $25,000 grant

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Boys & Girls Clubs of the CSRA are looking for help from the community! They're up for a $25,000 grant from State Farm to help improve their community.

As of Aug. 14th, people aged 18 and older can vote for our Boys & Girls Clubs to win the money by clicking here.

Each email address can vote up to 10 times per day. The winners will be announced on Sept. 25th. 40 clubs will be selected as winners.

Voting ends on Friday, Aug. 23rd.

In a press release, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the CSRA said: "Funding from State Farm Neighborhood Assist would provide critical resources to meet the needs of at-risk students attending the Copeland Elementary afterschool program. With funding, Boys & Girls Clubs of the CSRA will be able expand its GREAT Futures Academy programming to serve more students at Copeland Elementary. "

