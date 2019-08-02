VIDEO: 'I'm really getting a ticket?' Bodycam shows deputy writing ticket to mom who let son pee in parking lot

Friday, August 2, 2019

Brooke Johns was with her son in a parking lot on Sandbar Ferry Road when a deputy began citing her for disorderly conduct. (Source: WRDW)

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – Weeks after the disorderly conduct charge against her was dropped, we’re getting a look at body camera footage from the scene where a pregnant mother let her toddler pee in a Sandbar Ferry Road gas station parking lot.

The almost 15-minute footage more clearly tells the story of what happened between Brooke Johns and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputy back on March 29.

The footage begins after the deputy first begins to speak to Johns about what he saw when he spotted Johns’ 3-year-old son, Cohen, relieving himself.

“All you had to do was take him inside,” the deputy says.

“Okay, in a bad part of town? Really? When I am on my way to the hospital,” Johns responds.

“Bad part of town? What are you talking about?” the deputy says.

The two continue to discuss the issue with Johns saying, “Nobody saw him” to the deputy.

“I did,” the deputy says.

The deputy then gets in his patrol car to look through a list of citations as Johns begins to speak to someone on her cell phone.

“I’m sitting here with a cop on Sandbar Ferry Road because I snatched him out the car to go pee,” Johns says to the phone. “Because he was literally peeing on himself.”

The body cam footage appears to show the deputy listening to Johns’ cell phone conversation.

“I literally snatched him out the car because he was peeing, and he was in between the door, so it’s not like he was spinning around, showing his penis to everyone,” Johns said.

The deputy, meanwhile, continues to look through citations before beginning to write the ticket. Johns remains on the cell phone.

“I’m on the way to the doctor. I didn’t do anything wrong. I let him go pee because he was about to pee on his clothes, and I’m sitting here in the parking lot basically being treated like I’m a crap mom because I let my son pee,” Johns says. “I mean, I could understand if I was drunk or something in public, but as soon as I snatched him out he goes to peeing and I wouldn’t have made it to the bathroom. There’s no way I would have made it.”

The deputy then spends several minutes writing the ticket before exiting his patrol car to give Johns the citation.

“I’m really getting a ticket?” Johns says to the deputy.

“Citation,” the deputy says. “A disorderly conduct citation. Magistrate court ticket.”

“Oh, my God. Really?” Johns responds.

“Yes, ma’am,” the deputy says.

“I didn’t do anything wrong. I am 9 months pregnant, sir. I can’t carry him,” Johns said. “I am on the way for another NST test that I literally just did yesterday. I am a good mom.”

Johns and the deputy trade words about whether or not Johns is a good mom, to which the deputy says he never said that.

“You’re basically insinuating that,” Johns said. “You’re giving me a citation for letting him to pee.”

“Yes, because I came around the corner, I noticed the little boy here, I noticed his pants were down, and I noticed you were holding on to him, so I had to make sure he was okay,” the deputy says.

The two continue their back and forth discussion before the deputy offers Johns the opportunity to go to court and that a judge “may see it [her] way.”

The deputy says her court date has been scheduled for April 30. Johns continues to discuss how she feels about the incident to the deputy.

“That is absolutely ridiculous,” Johns said. “Ridiculous. There’s people that are killing people, and instead of just taking this as a learning experience, you’re gonna give me a ticket.”

“Well,” the deputy says. “You wouldn’t learn because you are telling me I didn’t see what I saw.”

Johns went to court later in the month to contest the ticket during the court date, but the issue wasn't resolved then.

"The state believes in this situation, the right thing was done by mom," said Ben Allen.

Still, Johns went back to court once again where the entire matter was dropped.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved