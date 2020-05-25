VIDEO: Shark caught off the coast of North Myrtle Beach

Monday, May 25

This shark was caught on May 24, 2020, off North Myrtle Beacxh, S.C.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Memorial Day weekend became a little more eventful for some beachgoers in the Grand Strand.

Some people fishing along North Myrtle Beach managed to catch a shark Sunday. Video shows the shark being brought close to shore as a crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of the creature.

The shark was eventually let go after a few minutes before making its way back into the ocean, swimming away from the beach.

