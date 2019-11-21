VA releases inspection report on Charlie Norwood Medical Center

Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – The Department of Veterans Affairs’ Office of Inspector General released an inspection report on Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center.

The 97-page report goes in-depth and comes out with 24 recommendations for the VA hospital spread out across seven categories.

1. Quality, Safety, and Value

a. Timely completion, improvement action implementation, and quarterly review of peer reviews

b. Interdisciplinary utilization management data reviews

2. Medical Staff Privileging

a. Focused and ongoing professional practice evaluation processes

3. Environment of Care

a. General safety and cleanliness

b. Inventory of assets and resources

c. Review of comprehensive emergency operations plan

4. Medication Management

a. Leadership oversight of controlled substances summary of findings and trends

b. Inspectors’ annual competency assessments

c. Monthly physical inventories

d. Reconciliation of dispensing and return of stock

e. Verification of orders, drugs held for destruction, prescription pads, hard copy prescriptions, and 72-hour inventory

5. Mental Health

a. Military sexual trauma training

6. Women’s Health

a. Women Veterans Health Committee membership and meetings

b. Cervical cancer screening data tracking/follow-up

c. Patient notification of abnormal results

7. Emergency Departments and Urgent Care Center Operations

a. Backup call schedule

OIG officials made their report following an unannounced visit during the week of Feb. 11, 2019

