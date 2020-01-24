VA officer dragged by vehicle identified

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) - A Newport News officer that was dragged by a vehicle has been identified.

At about 6:47 a.m., police received a report of drug activity in the 1400 block of 16th Street.

Two officers, with one of the officers being Officer Katie Thyne, interacted with a driver and passenger of a vehicle once they arrived on the scene.

The passenger of the vehicle, Ivy Reynolds, was asked to exit the vehicle.

Officers asked the driver of the vehicle, Vernon Green, to exit the car. In response, Green takes off.

One of the officers was able to move out of the way, however, Officer Thyne was not.

Officer Thyne was dragged by the vehicle for a block until the vehicle smashed into a tree.

Officer Thyne was pinned between the door of the vehicle and the tree.

After the crash, Green was arrested after fleeing on foot.

Green is being charged with felony homicide, felony evade and elude and possession of illegal narcotics.

Reynolds was charged with a drug charge. Reynolds was taken into custody without incident.

Additional evidence has been recovered to be analyzed and fingerprinted to further investigate.

