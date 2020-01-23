VA lawmakers working on bill that would elect President based on popular vote

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia General assembly is working on passing a bill that would elect a President based on popular vote, instead of the Electoral College.

The bill will essentially be a pact among states who agree to participate.

The bill argues that the state does have the power to decide how to allocate its electoral votes through the Second Article of the Constitution.

If passed, it would not go into effect until states with a majority of electoral votes join the compact.

A winning president has lost the popular vote five times in U.S history: John Quincy Adams in 1824, Rutherford B. Hayes in 1876, Benjamin Harrison in 1888, George Bush in 2000 and current president Donald Trump, who lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton back in 2016.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.