Utilities working to restore power after severe storms

April 14, 2020

Electric utilities continue working today to restore service to areas of the CSRA that lost power during Monday’s severe storms.

High winds and tornadoes downed trees and power lines across the region, with Barnwell County in South Carolina hit particularly hard. Across that region, trees and power poles were snapped and homes were damaged. Not far away in Orangeburg County, a couple lost their lives in an EF-3 tornado.

Outages on Tuesday were down from their height Monday morning.

But at least hundreds of customers still lacked power, especially in South Carolina.

Barnwell County showed the highest concentration of outrages. There, Aiken Electric Cooperative reported 143 customers without power on Tuesday morning and Edisto Electric Cooperative reported 380 customers without power. Dominion Energy showed at least 267 customers without power in the Barnwell County area, but its outage map also showed a line of outages along Highway 78 with unspecified numbers, where the utility said assessments of the outages were not complete.

In Aiken County, Aiken Electric Cooperative reported 100 customers without power Tuesday morning.

In Orangeburg County, Aiken Electric Cooperative reported 603 customers without power and Edisto reported loss of service to 103 customers.

In Georgia, Jefferson Energy Cooperative reported only one customer without power on Tuesday morning, while Georgia Power showed no outages in the region.

Aiken Electric reported progress on Monday after the storms, but said repairs could take time. As of 6 p.m. Monday, its outages were down to just over 1,300 compared to over 10,000 at the peak early Monday, and that utility alone said at least 60 to 75 of its poles were broken during the storm.

The utility said some repairs could be made within a couple of days.

“Some areas with severe devastation will take longer to restore,” CEO, Gary Stooksbury said in a statement.

At the peak of the storm, there were 290,000 customers without power in South Carolina.

