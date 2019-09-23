Urban Air Adventure Park bringing aerial sports, trampolines, and indoor entertainment to Augusta

September 23, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Urban Air, an indoor family entertainment company, announced today it is expanding to include a new Urban Air Adventure Park in Augusta.

According to a news release on their website:

"Urban Air Adventure Parks usher-in a new dimension of active entertainment including wall-to-wall trampolines and aerial sports offering a wide range of activities that appeal to all ages and skill sets. The new park will open at 219 Robert C Daniel Jr Pkwy, Augusta, GA 30909 in the Spring of 2020.

"We look forward to bringing the Urban Air brand to Augusta,” said Michael Browning, Chief Executive Officer of Urban Air Adventure Parks. “As the leader in indoor family entertainment, we bring challenging indoor activities to new heights, year-round everyday. Driven by a focus on active play, we could not think of a better place for expansion than Augusta. We are excited to opening our doors in Augusta soon!”

The Urban Air Adventure Park will be a state-of-the-art destination for Augusta and the surrounding areas of North Augusta, Evans, Aiken, Beech Island and Hephzibah. Urban Air provides over 46,485 square feet of high-octane activities from trampolining and rock climbing to the best indoor playgrounds, all under one roof. The centerpiece of the family entertainment center will feature expansive trampoline arenas where guests can jump, play, bounce, flip, spin and dunk to their hearts’ delight! The park will also feature its signature competitive attractions The Urban Warrior Course™, and Battle Beam where guest can compete with one another for bragging rights. Additionally, the exclusive Urban Air Sky Rider Indoor Coaster will be a venue highlight; a one-of-a kind experience that allows riders to soar overhead all the attractions with a birds-eye view of all Urban Air entails.

With all this activity, guests are sure to work up an appetite. The Urban Café offers meal, snack and beverage service, allowing guests to refuel and recharge without leaving the facility, and extends their playtime. Urban Air is also an ideal venue for the most unique and memorable birthday parties for kids. Urban Air parties are a junior thrill-seekers dream day.

All the group fun is not just for kids; Urban Air is the ideal location for exciting youth group outings, corporate events and team building activities for adults who also love the rush of adrenaline Urban Air elicits.

Residents can track the site progress of Urban Air Augusta on Facebook and sign up for updates, coupon offers and view the parks’ various attractions on the Urban Air Augusta webpage.

Urban Air Augusta is also excited to announce they will hire 60 residents for its newest location. For more information on Urban Air job openings, please visit our career page.

