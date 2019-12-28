Uptick in sales this year for some local store owners

Saturday, December 28, 2019

DOWNTOWN AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) --Many local store owners say this holiday season has been a gift.

"Our business is up from previous years," said store owner Michael Weldon.

Many shops typically see a peak in sales around Christmas.

But Jennifer Tinsly says this year the season is still giving.

"Even after Christmas people come out with their families and they want to show off their hometown or their downtown so I think that showed a lot of local support to local businesses," says Tinsly.

Shoppers have noticed a major difference as well.

"People had gone through them, and then it was really nice to see them like a little bit bare, because it meant that they got a lot of business," said a local shopper Kelly Turner.

Tinsly says she's seeing people buy more personal gifts, and they are straying away from shopping online.

"Shopping at a local business you can get gifts that are not available online you know, thoughtfully chosen gifts," said Tinsley.

With busy downtown streets, it seems like others love it too.

There are numbers to prove it.

"Our business might be up like 30 to 40 percent," said Weldon

Tinsly said her store saw a 40 to 50 percent increase.

These stores are getting a big boost into the new year.