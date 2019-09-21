Upgrades planned for Denmark's public water system

Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019

News 12 at 6a.m.

Denmark's water system has been troubled for several years now. (Source: WRDW)

DENMARK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The town of Denmark is accepting bids for rehabilitation for two water tanks as part of an upgrade of the city's public water system. The upgrades are set for the Voorhees elevated storage tank, which needs the interior and exterior painted. It also needs vent and level indicator repairs. The Nibco elevated storage tank needs some of the same repairs and a washout inspection.

Both tanks will be disinfected before being placed back into service.