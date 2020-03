COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina in Columbia is extending its spring break another week.

The extension is to ease the risks of possibly spreading the coronavirus, according to the Post and Courier.

They say UofSC is extending spring break through March 20th. No classes will be held and all campus events have been canceled.

The university will allow students to return to campus and dorms and food services will be open.

