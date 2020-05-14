UofSC to distribute $10.7M in federal to aid students due to pandemic

Thursday, May 14, 2020

University of South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -- More than 20,000 students impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic are set to receive federal financial assistance from the University of South Carolina.

According to university officials, more than $10.7 million will be distributed to students as part of the UofSC CARES plan. The new plan will make the money available to students who receive Pell Grants and those who are eligible for Title IV Federal Student Financial Aid. Under this plan, students will receive between $400 to $800 in a one-time distribution.

Those students who receive these funds must be enrolled for the Spring 2020 semester and show the expenses they incurred related to the closing of UofSC’s campus because of the pandemic.

“The wellbeing of students is our number one priority, which is why we are pleased to begin disbursement of the CARES Act money,” said UofSC President Bob Caslen. “Our staff has worked quickly to take care of those students hardest hit financially by COVID-19, and we will distribute every dollar of this money as quickly as possible.”

Along with UofSC CARES, the university has also created the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund in March to help students dealing with financial hardships as a result of unexpected travel home, job loss, or unexpected technology expenses.

