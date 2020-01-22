UofSC student who created racist social media post ‘no longer enrolled,’ dismissed from sorority

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A former student at the University of South Carolina shared a racist post on social media that spread among the campus community, drawing condemnation from the president and swift action from her sorority.

The post is a selfie of several girls with the caption, “Happy (racial slur) Day,” using an abbreviation of the N-word. It surfaced on Snapchat on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Wednesday afternoon, university officials confirmed the girl who made the post is no longer a student.

“I can confirm that the individual is no longer an enrolled student at the university,” a spokesman told WIS. “Due to privacy laws I can’t share any additional details.”

It is therefore not clear if the student was expelled, or withdrew from the university.

UofSC President Bob Caslen took to Twitter on Tuesday to say university officials were aware of the post and were “taking steps to address this situation.”

He said the post is “not reflective of who we are as Gamecocks” and that he knows the post is “hurtful to many members of our community.”

Late Monday, the student’s sorority, Phi Mu, saw the post and referred her for “immediate dismissal” based on its National Honor Policy.

The girl was dropped by Phi Mu on Tuesday.

“The National organization and the Lambda Theta Chapter at the University of South Carolina are appalled by this incident and are committed to ensuring that members understand the severity of this situation,” Phi Mu officials said in a press release.

This is not the first time the use of a racial slur has rocked the campus community.

In 2018, flyers with racist language were put up in Gambrell Hall on the day after Martin Luther King Jr. Day. And in 2015, a student was suspended for writing a slur on a white board.

Caslen invoked the UofSC Creed in his tweet responding to the latest incident. The Carolinian Creed reads as follows:

"As a Carolinian ...

"I will practice personal and academic integrity;

"I will respect the dignity of all persons;

"I will respect the rights and property of others;

"I will discourage bigotry, while striving to learn from differences in people, ideas and opinions;

“I will demonstrate concern for others, their feelings, and their need for the conditions which support their work and development.”

