UofSC decides to hold Spring 2020 commencement ceremony virtually

Tuesday, May 19, 2020

COLUMBIA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -- After further consideration, the University of South Carolina has announced that all spring commencement ceremonies will now be held virtually.

Previously, the university announced that the ceremonies would be postponed until the beginning of Augusta.

The dates for the ceremonies will be announced at a later date.

The university will resume in-person instruction in the fall. All summer classes have been moved virtually until Augusta 1.

For more information about the university's changes to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit the website.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.