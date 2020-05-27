UofSC announces face covering requirment and COVID-19 policies

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

COLUMBIA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The University of South Carolina has announced wearing face coverings will be required on the Columbia campus. Other policies will also be implemented as students return to campus.

Next week, the university will begin a phased re-opening of campus with the return of select groups of students, faculty, and staff to classrooms, labs, and offices.

After a discussion with healthcare experts, effective June 1, the university president, Bob Caslen, approved a face covering policy that provides:

- All individuals on campus are expected to wear a face covering whenever physical distancing (six feet or more) is difficult or the risk of infection is high.

- The university will provide a washable, reusable face covering for every student, faculty and staff member.

- The university will require face coverings in the following areas: Student Health Services, Thomas Cooper Library, the Russell House and all classrooms.

- Employees and students should carry a face covering of their choice on campus at all times so as to be prepared for other environments where a face covering is required (as designated by the university) or highly recommended.

- University employees who cannot wear face coverings due to health conditions should contact their supervisors.

- Students with health conditions that make wearing a face covering risky should register with the Student Disabilities Resource Center and accommodations will be made.

In addition, the school will implement social distancing, install more hand sanitizing stations, disinfect high-touch areas on campus, and provide testing for all students, faculty, and staff.

Testing for returning employees and students will take place on June 1 and 2 at the Colonial Life Arena from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The testing is free, and you must bring your health insurance card and your Carolina ID. More information about scheduling an appointment for a test will be announced prior to June 1.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.