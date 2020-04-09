University System of Georgia announces no tuition increase for 2020-2021 academic year

Thursday, April 9, 2020

ATLANTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia (USG) will be asked to approve a recommendation of no tuition increase for the 2020-2021 academic year.

According to the release, if approved, there will be no increase for any USG student. Students will pay the same tuition rates at all 26 USG institutions for the 2020-2021 academic year as they do now for the current 2019-2020 academic year.

This would be the third time in five years there has been no tuition increase across the University System.

No increase in tuition would also allow USG to continue to offer some of the lowest tuition rates among peer public higher education systems.

Additionally, only a minimal number of fees will be considered for approval and will be related to debt payments or contractual obligations.

“One of the University System of Georgia’s top priorities is affordability, and that has never been more important than now for our students and their families,” Steve Wrigley, USG Chancellor, said in the release. “We are all trying to navigate an extraordinary time. It is more critical than ever for our institutions to provide a quality education while maintaining the affordability and accessibility that helps more Georgians attain a college degree and find success in the workforce.”

Tuition rates for each institution may be found here.

