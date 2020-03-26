University Hospital will ban visitors, with very few exceptions

Thursday, March 26, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- To keep from spreading the coronavirus, University Hospital in Augusta is implementing a “no visitors” policy.

A spokeswoman said the policy will take effect at 5 a.m. Friday with only a few exceptions:

• The significant other or father of the baby accompanying a pregnant woman in labor.

• Two visitors for an hour are allowed for a patient confirmed to be at the end of life.

• A visitor will only be allowed with an outpatient if they are needed for communication.

