University Hospital testing patient for coronavirus

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A patient at University Hospital is in isolation and is being tested for possible coronavirus.

The hospital said the patient came in Saturday with respiratory problems. The patient has been in contact with someone who recently traveled to Italy, an affected area, and was moved to isolation.

A sample was sent to the CDC in Atlanta Sunday morning, and the hospital is expecting results back within 24-48 hours.

"We have worked diligently to prepare for this, and we are extremely proud of the professional manner in which our staff has handled the care of this patient," said a spokesperson for the hospital.

The hospital said the patient is currently in good condition and being monitored closely. We will provide an update when we hear the results.

