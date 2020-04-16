University Hospital starts producing isolation gowns in-house

Thursday, April 16, 2020

News 12 at 11 o'clock/NBC at 12

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Many hospitals have been accepting donations of PPE for their medicare staff. With the ongoing pandemic and no clear end in sight, hospitals are having to stretch equipment. But some hospitals are getting creative with keeping their stocks supplied.

It's a production line for those on the frontlines.

"PPE is lifesaving," Laurie Ott, president of University Health Care Foundation, said. "We have to have it. And we just didn’t want to be in a position where we were reliant on an unreliable supply chain."

University Hospital started to accept donations, but this week, they started solving equipment shortages on their own -- by making isolation gowns right inside the hospital.

"To be able to rally around a common cause, really just speaks to the project being bigger than one person," Caroline Thomas said.

Thomas is running the operation at University Health. She's seen it grow from a few volunteers making 30 gowns a day, to dozens of employees making up to 600 gowns per day.

A group of volunteers with experience from healthcare to even manufacturing. It's all preventing many from being furloughed.

"They are doing, you know, hard production work, because they know in the end it helps keep people safe," Thomas said.

And it's even taking University back to its roots. Back in the 50s, medical staffs made their own gowns. Just like back then, that effort is working to protect thousands.

"We are really able to kind of stand shoulder to shoulder to keep our patients and our staff safe," Thomas said.

With each cut and seal, more lives will be protected.

University Hospital told News 12 several thousand gowns have already been made. And they plan to open up another production location in the next week.

A local company-- Fast Signs-- also pitched in to design the gowns.

It's everyone coming together to help. ​

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.