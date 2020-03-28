University Hospital patient who passed away last week tests positive for coronavirus

Saturday, March 28, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A woman who passed away last week at University Hospital tested positive for coronavirus today.

Hospital officials say they suspected the woman may have had the virus. After she died, they tested her. Those results came back positive.

While they cannot confirm cause of death, the death was reported to the Department of Public Health and will classify on the list of those who died who had coronavirus.

