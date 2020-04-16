University Hospital makes updates to visitor policy due to COVID-19

Thursday, April 16, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- University Hospital has updated its visitation policy, like other hospitals, to limit the chance of potential exposure of COVID-19.

FORMER POLICY | University Hospital will ban visitors, with very few exceptions

University Hospital has the following policy on its website.

"No visitors are allowed unless someone from the patient's clinical team believes they need someone to help communicate with the patient.

The only exception is that one person -- the father of the baby or significant other -- can accompany a laboring woman, and a family member may visit a patient one time for one hour if the nurse verifies that the patient is at end of life -- EXCEPT if the patient is a COVID-19 patient.

COVID-19 patients cannot have visitors -- no exceptions.

We have iPads on the units and nurses are doing the best they can to help family members communicate with patients through FaceTime, etc.

No vendors or contractors are allowed except to complete a crucial job, and they have extremely restricted access. We believe this has been necessary to protect our patients, family members and staff."

RELATED | Doctors Hospital tightens visitor policies during pandemic

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.