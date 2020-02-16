University Hospital also looking to build free-standing ER in Columbia County

Sunday, February 16, 2020

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A report by the Office of Health Planning shows that University Hospital is working toward a free-standing ER in Columbia County.

The letter of intent states that University Hospital put in the request in February. A University Hospital official says they are looking to build the free-standing ER at their existing Evans campus at 4200 University Parkway.

According to the letter, the estimated cost of construction and development is $12.6 million.

This comes just a few weeks after Doctors Hospital filed for a free-standing ER in Columbia County as well. The letter states Doctors Hospital's proposed site is at 464 North Belair Road in Evans.

This all falls in the midst of a legal battle between AU Medical Center and Doctors Hospital to build the first hospital in Columbia County.

The case has been taken all the way to the Georgia Supreme Court, which recently sent the case back to the Georgia Court of Appeals.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.