University Hospital is taking donations for certain high-demand medical items

Monday, March 30, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- University Hospital and its Care Foundation is now taking donations, but only certain items.

According to the hospital, University Health Care Foundation is launching scheduled drop-offs for COVID-19 donations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at University Hospital Summerville on Wrightsboro Road.

Hospital officials say they are accepting the following items:

-Gloves (Latex- and powder-free)

-Wipes – must be EPA approved to combat COVID-19

-Hand Sanitizer – Must be at least 60% alcohol

-Liquid Hand Soap

-Digital Thermometers

-Isolation Masks

-Surgical Masks

-N95 Masks

-Impermeable to fluid/splashes

-If not impermeable can cover with isolation masks

-Patient Masks

-Face Shields

-Safety Glasses with detachable side shield

-Goggles

-Isolation Gowns

-Impervious Isolation Gowns

-Surgical Gloves

-Sterile Compounding Gowns

For more information, visit University Hospital's website.

