University Hospital is taking donations for certain high-demand medical items

Monday, March 30, 2020
AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- University Hospital and its Care Foundation is now taking donations, but only certain items.
According to the hospital, University Health Care Foundation is launching scheduled drop-offs for COVID-19 donations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at University Hospital Summerville on Wrightsboro Road.
Hospital officials say they are accepting the following items:
-Gloves (Latex- and powder-free)
-Wipes – must be EPA approved to combat COVID-19
-Hand Sanitizer – Must be at least 60% alcohol
-Liquid Hand Soap
-Digital Thermometers
-Isolation Masks
-Surgical Masks
-N95 Masks
-Impermeable to fluid/splashes
-If not impermeable can cover with isolation masks
-Patient Masks
-Face Shields
-Safety Glasses with detachable side shield
-Goggles
-Isolation Gowns
-Impervious Isolation Gowns
-Surgical Gloves
-Sterile Compounding Gowns
For more information, visit University Hospital's website.
