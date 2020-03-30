University Hospital is taking donations for certain high-demand medical items

Updated: Mon 2:41 PM, Mar 30, 2020

Monday, March 30, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- University Hospital and its Care Foundation is now taking donations, but only certain items.

According to the hospital, University Health Care Foundation is launching scheduled drop-offs for COVID-19 donations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at University Hospital Summerville on Wrightsboro Road.

Hospital officials say they are accepting the following items:

-Gloves (Latex- and powder-free)
-Wipes – must be EPA approved to combat COVID-19
-Hand Sanitizer – Must be at least 60% alcohol
-Liquid Hand Soap
-Digital Thermometers
-Isolation Masks
-Surgical Masks
-N95 Masks
-Impermeable to fluid/splashes
-If not impermeable can cover with isolation masks
-Patient Masks
-Face Shields
-Safety Glasses with detachable side shield
-Goggles
-Isolation Gowns
-Impervious Isolation Gowns
-Surgical Gloves
-Sterile Compounding Gowns

For more information, visit University Hospital's website.

