United Way CSRA and Community Connections helping those in need

Sunday, April 19, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- If you need a little financial help due to the coronavirus, you are not alone.

The community foundation for the CSRA and United Way of the CSRA have partnered to create the CSRA COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund.

This fund will help provide assistance for individuals and families impacted and in need.

In a massive non-profit effort, local organizations are helping those who need it most.

"We just want to be the aid to help families get over the hump and get to the next place," said Raymond Sturkey, the executive pastor at Macedonia Church of Grovetown.

United Ways CSRA and County Community connections gave out more then 400 thousand dollars in grants to local organizations.

Places like Salvation Army to help the homeless community, Family Connection to help rural families, and Golden Harvest to help kids and school systems with meals.

There's also help for individuals and families who struggle with rent, utility, food and child care.

United Ways has designated hubs to assist people with needs and connect them to the right organization.

"So what we are doing now is gathering information, and we go through everything before distributing those funds," said Pastor Sturkey.

The designated hub for Columbia County is at Macedonia Church of Grovetown, and in Richmond County it's at First Baptist Church.

"We want you to know that your information will be confidential," said Leslie Barnes a member at Macedonia Church of Grovetown.

"Go ahead and submit the information, the only way we will know what you need is if you let us know."

For Leslie Barnes, giving back never felt so good.

She says help will be there as long they have the funds, and for those who want to help you can donate as well.

For more information, visit: www.cfcsra.org/COVID-19-RESPONSE-INFORMATION

To be eligible to receive a grant organizations must register with the secretary of state as non profit, have a strong relationship and trust in the community, and must have needs related to COVID 19.

