Unitarian Universalist Church of Augusta says they were vandalized overnight

Sunday, November 17, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Unitarian Universalist Church of Augusta says they experienced an act of vandalism last night.

The Church posted about the incident on Facebook saying it happened overnight at their location on the Walton Way Ext. in Augusta. The picture shows graffiti sprayed on the walls and hateful writing.

In the post, the Church says, "In this time we are reminded of our seven principles. Specifically we call to light our 2nd principle 'to affirm and promote justice equity, and compassion in all human relations.'"

We reached out to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office for more information. This is a developing story.