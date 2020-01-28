Unique tribute to Kobe Bryant erected at Martinez Kroger

Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020

MARTINEZ, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- As tributes for NBA legend Kobe Bryant continue to pop up across the world, one such tribute has appeared in Martinez.

At the Kroger on Columbia Road, a tribute to the 18-time NBA all-star and 5-time world champion is spelled out with a product unique to Kobe.

According to ESPN business reporter Darren Rovell, Kobe was the "fourth largest" owner of sports drink "Body Armor", which boasts being the only sports drink without artificial sweeteners.

The product inside the grocery store was stacked in a unique pattern that show's Kobe's jersey number 24.

Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter were killed in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday.

