Unemployment rates and claim numbers continue to soar

Friday, May 8, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- New unemployment numbers show the U.S. lost a record number of jobs last month.

The Labor Department reports the economy slashed 20.5 million jobs. That also caused the national unemployment rate to soar to 14.7 percent in April, a stock difference to the historic low of 3.5 percent in February.

Georgia's Department of Labor reports last week they processed 228,352 jobless claims. The total number of claims filed since mid-March is 1.59 million.

The hardest-hit sectors from the claims are accommodation and food services, health care, and retail trade.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.