Unemployment rate twice as high for military spouses

Tuesday, July 23, 2018

News 12 at 6 o'clock / NBC at 7

The White House estimates the unemployment rate for military spouses in 2017 was 16% - nearly twice the national rate. (Source: WRDW/WAGT)

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Military servicemen and women travel all over the world, which means their spouses need to find a new job each place they go. Because of the constant moving around, the unemployment rate for military spouses is at least twice the national average. According to the White House, that rate was 16% is 2017.

Sandy Johnson has been an army wife for 17 years. She says military pay and benefits are not what most people think they are. She says the cost of living truly depends on the location, but there have been times when she didn't have an option not work.

"We don't sit and roll around in dough all day," she said.

Thankfully, there are several businesses in the CSRA that actively seek out and hire military spouses.

AR Workshop Evans is owned and managed by Brandi Collins, a military spouse herself. She says when she first started the company, she connected on a personal level with the military spouses who applied.

She also says employers who turn away military spouses for jobs are missing out on people who could make their company better and even change their lives.

"Why not hire a military spouse? They might be your best freaking employee for the six months that they're there," she said.

In addition to AR Workshop, CVS and Home Depot also actively hire military spouses. Both of these companies are listed on the 2019 Military Spouse Friendly Employer list.

For servicemen and women who serve us, these local employers are now serving them and their families.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved