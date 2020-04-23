Unemployment benefits: answering the public's important questions

Thursday, April 23, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Georgia Department of Labor (DOL) has processed nearly a quarter of a million unemployment claims just last week. And with the majority of businesses in the state is allowed to reopen tomorrow, millions of people are wondering what that means for their benefits.

Georiga DOL has processed more unemployment claims in the past month than they have in the past three years. So, as people start to return to work, they’ve set up the system to allow people to continue to receive unemployment benefits.

Because of the pandemic, Gov. Kemp and the DOL have increased the earnings exemption amount from $55 to $300. That means you can make 300 dollars per week without decreasing your benefits.

"The first 300 wages per week is exempted for any kind of penalty towards your unemployment. Any dollar amount over 300, subtracts dollar for dollar from your state allotted benefits."

How much can you make in a week and still collect state benefits and the federal 600-dollar weekly supplement? It’s actually a simple formula.

You take your weekly state benefit, plus $300 and minus one.

"We did it specifically to help people make a lot more money as they’re easing back into work," Butler said.

Butler also says if your company is reopening but you aren’t comfortable going back to work yet or are working limited hours, you also can still collect benefits.

"There's nothing about what the governor said that has any force of law to make a company reopen. And if you’re not working, you still should be drawing unemployment," Butler said.

Things, like having health concerns, being over the age of 60, or having a child at home to care for, are all legitimate reasons to not be able to return to work.

If you do return to work and have not yet gotten your benefits, Commissioner Butler says you will still be paid for the time you weren’t working.

And lastly, the question of -- will the money ever run out? Commissioner Butler says no.

"Right now we’re sitting at 2.2 billion dollars in our trust fund," he said. "You’re probably talking about 6 or 7 months if we kept at the exact same rate we are sending out today."

And if people are in the same place in six or seven months, he says -- they’ll just get more money.

"A lot of people forget that during the recession, the trust fund actually did run out of money," Butler said. "All we have to is send a letter, make a phone call to the U.S. Treasury and we can start borrowing money."

For more answers to the most asked questions about unemployment, watch the full press conference for the Georgia Department of Labor.

For those who are self-employed or private contractors, the DOL has answers for you as well.

GDOL is sending out emails in waves that will have information about how to fill out the new pandemic unemployment assistance application.

Those emails started going out last night to people who were denied state unemployment benefits but are eligible for federal assistance under the CARES Act.

According to the DOL, once you fill out the application and it gets approved, you could start seeing payments in 48 to 72 hours.

