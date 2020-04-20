Unemployed people: When will our promised benefits kick in?

Monday, April 20, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Georgia Department of Labor (DOL) is reporting unemployment claims have increased more than 1200 percent in March, and initial unemployment claims are at an all-time high. But people who said they were promised benefits, but aren’t seeing any.

Every one in ten.

That’s how many people are turning to the Georgia Department of Labor right now for unemployment help.

At nearly one million, it’s the highest number of filings ever recorded for the state.

Heather Yun is one of them.

"I have no idea if I’m going to be able to pay bills. But I know the bills are 100% coming in," Yun said.

Yun is self-employed -- and hasn’t seen a paycheck in more than six weeks.

Back in March, the federal government said people like Yun would be eligible for benefits under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, or PUA.

"I was thinking ‘oh thank goodness.’ We’re going to be able to get through this," Yun said.

But she says self-employed workers like her have not seen any help at all.

"I understand that this is really complicated. And I understand that this was rolled out really fast. But, it’s as if no one knows what’s going on," Yun said.

The DOL says people must be denied from the state first before they are eligible to receive the federal PUA benefits. Which why Yun got a denied message on her state unemployment application.

"On the website itself, it doesn’t say ‘you will be denied.’ So when I did get denied I freaked out," she said.

The Georgia DOL says the “new federal PUA program is still under development,” but on April 22, people who were denied state benefits and might be eligible for federal benefits -- like independent contractors -- will get an email with instructions on how to fill out the federal application.

"I was depending on these payments, and as soon as I heard about it I thought, ‘ok so I don’t have to get a loan, I don’t have to do this, so I’m not going to go pursue these other opportunities of income because this is coming in," Yun said.

Unfortunately, Heather Yun will have to keep playing the waiting game, along with others who have the same issue.

Even after she fills out the federal application, it still has to be reviewed and accepted.

But if what the DOL is saying is true, the money is coming -- just not as soon as these workers hoped.

