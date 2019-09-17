Underemployment is a problem in Augusta. Here's why.

Tuesday, September 17, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Not everyone who attends a job fair is actually jobless. Many of them are underemployed.

Being underemployed means an individual is overqualified for their current job, isn't making what their credentials say they deserve, or are working part-time.

At Tuesday's Employment Seeker Job Fair and Entrepreneur Resource Expo, many underemployed people came out to look for jobs that better challenge them and provide more competitive salaries.

One of those people was Joshua Greene. He has his PhD in Bio-statistics, but works as a self-employed math tutor. Despite the degree, he says he's never actually had a job in bio-statistics. He thinks its because sitting in a classroom, doesn't actually provide the skills and experience that many employers look for.

"There's a definite skill gap or experience gap between what employers want and what you are provided," he said.

Mason Hudler has a Bachelor's in Information Technology. Yet, he currently works at a sandwich shop.

"People who are getting degrees aren't taught how to use the skills that they use in the classroom and apply that to a resume or make it sound nice in an interview," said Hudler.

Renee Jackson is a manager at Employment Seeker Publication, a company that helps people find jobs. She says for people in Augusta who aren't skilled in a few popular fields, it's slim pickings.

"Here in Augusta, Georgia, this area focuses on cyber-security, IT, and technology. And those people are probably not skilled in those areas," she said.

Regardless, she wants to encourage those who are underemployed to not give up hope.

"That ideal job that they have gone to school for and have spent so many years for is out there. They just have to continue to look and search," said Jackson.

