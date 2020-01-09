Ukrainian plane that crashed never called for help, Iran investigators say

Iranian investigators say the crew of the Ukrainian jetliner that crashed outside Tehran the previous day never made a radio call for help and were trying to turn back to the airport when the plane went down.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky lays flowers at Kiev's Boryspil Airport in tribute to the victims of a Wednesday, January 8, 2020, plane crash in Iran. (Source: Twitter/@APUkraine/CNN)

Iran’s civil aviation authority made the comments in a preliminary crash report released on Thursday.

Wednesday’s crash killed all 176 people on board the Ukrainian jetliner, many of them from Iran and also Canada, but also of other nationalities. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has vowed his government will get answers.

The Boeing 737-800 crashed just hours after Iran launched a barrage of missiles at U.S. forces but while the timing of the disaster led to questions by some aviation experts, Iranian officials blamed mechanical trouble.

The 737-800 model has been the subject of inspections and repairs since last year, after airlines started reporting cracks in a part that keeps the wings attached to the fuselage, according to the Associated Press.

It is an older model than the Boeing 737 MAX, which has been grounded for nearly 10 months following two deadly crashes.

Commercial airlines are rerouting flights throughout the Middle East to avoid potential danger during heightened tensions between the United States and Iran.

Jumbled schedules could effect as many as 15,000 passengers per day, lengthen flight times by an average of 30 to 90 minutes, and severely bruise the bottom line for airlines, industry analysts said.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.