Uga tops mascot list, but USC's Cocky isn't forgotten

Tuesday, August 13, 2019

ATHENS, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- In the "news that absolutely shouldn't surprise anyone" department, Sports Illustrated has named their top mascots and Georgia fans have even more reason to crow this season.

That's because the writers at SI say Uga (now the 10th iteration of the pure English bulldog) is the best mascot in college football.

"Georgia’s line of pure white English bulldogs, now on No. 10, has been a staple of the mascot landscape since 1956," the publication says.

Not to worry, South Carolina fans! Cocky is on the list as well coming in at No. 7.

"A mainstay in the old Capital One Mascot Challenges, Cocky has his own workout videos, and is well-regarded among many fanbases for his 'Magic Box' entrance on football gamedays," the publication says.

UGA kicks off against Vanderbilt on Aug. 31 on the SEC Network at 7:30 p.m. while South Carolina kicks off against UNC the same day at 3:30 p.m.

