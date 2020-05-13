Uber updates rider safety measure for the COVID-19 pandemic

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Uber has announced several new safety features related to COVID-19 that will change the way you ride the next time you use the app.

Uber is now requiring all users to wear a mask or face cover starting Monday, May 18.

Riders and drivers will also see several other changes starting Monday including:

- Go Online Checklists: Riders and drivers will have to confirm that they have taken certain steps to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

- Mask Verification: Before drivers are able to start accepting trips, they will be asked to take a selfie with a mask on. The new technology will verify the driver is wearing a mask or face covering and let the rider know when the driver is en route.

- Accountability for all: Uber is adding new options for feedback, including if a rider or driver is not wearing a mask or face cover. Drivers and riders are being encouraged to cancel trips if they don’t feel safe, including if a user is not wearing a mask or face cover.

- New Limits for UberX and UberXL: To allow for more distance in the car, Uber is advising riders to no longer sit in the front seat. This means every ride with Uber will have one less passenger seat available. For example, rides with UberX can have a maximum of 3 passengers and only in the back seats.

- Rideshare Health Safety Education: Working with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), we have compiled safety tips and recommendations specifically geared toward ridesharing and food delivery. These tips will be used to educate riders and drivers globally. See a video here:

To see Uber’s virtual announcement, please check out their blog post.

