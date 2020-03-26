USPS issues statement on mail service during COVID-19 outbreak

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – The United States Postal Service (USPS) has issued a statement detailing the steps they are taking to keep workers and delivery-people safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The release states that the USPS has a dedicated COVID-19 Command Response team focusing on maintaining continuity in providing service.

Workers across multiple departments are following strategies and measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC,) and public health departments.

The statement continues saying employees are receiving the latest COVID-19 information through video, email, internal newsletters, and though Operations and HR departments. Employees are also being encouraged to frequently wash their hands, use sanitizers. Work spaces are also seeing increased cleaning efforts.

Employees who feel they are sick are being asked to stay home, and postal unions have worked with ISPS to expand leave options for employees.

Customer signature procedures have also been modified in order to maintain a safe distance between employees and the public.

The statement closes by expressing appreciation for employees maintaining USPS services. It also says the Surgeon General has indicated that there is currently no evidence that COVID-19 is being spread through the mail.