USPS confirms Georgia employee tested positive for COVID-19

Tuesday, April 21, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The U.S. Postal Service has confirmed one employee at the Thomson, GA Post Office has tested positive for COVID-19.

Statement from USPS regarding COVID-19:

"We are in the process of reaching out to the local public health office and will follow the guidance they provide. We believe the risk is low for employees who work at the Thomson, GA, Post Office, but we will keep our employees apprised as new information and guidance becomes available.

As you may know, under the Rehabilitation Act and the Privacy Act, specific employee medical information must be kept confidential and may only be shared in very limited circumstances. Therefore, the Postal Service cannot share the name of the employee who tested positive for COVID-19 or further specifics of his or her medical condition.

The safety and well-being of our employees is our highest priority. To ensure the health of our employees, we are continuing to follow recommended guidance and strategies from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)."

