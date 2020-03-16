USG schools move to online instruction for the remainder of the semester

Monday, 16, 2020

GEORGIA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The University System of Georgia (USG) has decided that all 26 institutions will move to online instruction for all courses for the remainder of the semester.

This action comes following last week’s decision to suspend instruction for two weeks to ensure business and instructional continuity, and to allow further state assessment of COVID-19.

Students are not allowed to return to campus until they receive permission from their institution, which will be forthcoming soon.

Additionally, residence halls will be closed, with minimal exceptions for students unable to return home, or who cannot find housing elsewhere.

Students will receive specific instructions from campus leaders regarding when they will be allowed to return to campus to retrieve their belongings from residence halls. Students must follow those instructions. For those students who are unable to depart campus, USG will make every effort to accommodate these students.

USG will be providing guidance to campuses on refunds for housing, dining, and other services. Students should wait for their campus to contact them.

Institutions will remain open, with minimal staff physically on-site, to ensure continuity of certain services.

USG also said in the statement:

"In the end, we want to ensure that our faculty, staff and students are safe; that we do our part to help stem the spread of the coronavirus in Georgia; and that we fulfill our mission to graduate our students even in the face of these challenging times."

Those 26 institutions are:

Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College

Albany State University

Armstrong State University

Atlanta Metropolitan State College

Augusta University

Bainbridge State College

Clayton State University

College of Coastal Georgia

Columbus State University

Dalton State College

Darton State College

East Georgia State College

Fort Valley State University

Georgia College and State University

Georgia Gwinnett College

Georgia Highlands College

Georgia Institute of Technology

Georgia Southern University

Georgia Southwestern State University

Georgia State University

Gordon State College

Kennesaw State University

Middle Georgia State University

Savannah State University

South Georgia State College

University of Georgia

University of North Georgia

University of West Georgia

University System of Georgia

Valdosta State University

