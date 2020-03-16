USG schools move to online instruction for the remainder of the semester

Monday, 16, 2020
GEORGIA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The University System of Georgia (USG) has decided that all 26 institutions will move to online instruction for all courses for the remainder of the semester.
This action comes following last week’s decision to suspend instruction for two weeks to ensure business and instructional continuity, and to allow further state assessment of COVID-19.
Students are not allowed to return to campus until they receive permission from their institution, which will be forthcoming soon.
Additionally, residence halls will be closed, with minimal exceptions for students unable to return home, or who cannot find housing elsewhere.
Students will receive specific instructions from campus leaders regarding when they will be allowed to return to campus to retrieve their belongings from residence halls. Students must follow those instructions. For those students who are unable to depart campus, USG will make every effort to accommodate these students.
USG will be providing guidance to campuses on refunds for housing, dining, and other services. Students should wait for their campus to contact them.
Institutions will remain open, with minimal staff physically on-site, to ensure continuity of certain services.
USG also said in the statement:
"In the end, we want to ensure that our faculty, staff and students are safe; that we do our part to help stem the spread of the coronavirus in Georgia; and that we fulfill our mission to graduate our students even in the face of these challenging times."
Those 26 institutions are:
Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College
Albany State University
Armstrong State University
Atlanta Metropolitan State College
Augusta University
Bainbridge State College
Clayton State University
College of Coastal Georgia
Columbus State University
Dalton State College
Darton State College
East Georgia State College
Fort Valley State University
Georgia College and State University
Georgia Gwinnett College
Georgia Highlands College
Georgia Institute of Technology
Georgia Southern University
Georgia Southwestern State University
Georgia State University
Gordon State College
Kennesaw State University
Middle Georgia State University
Savannah State University
South Georgia State College
University of Georgia
University of North Georgia
University of West Georgia
University System of Georgia
Valdosta State University
