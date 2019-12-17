USCG: Russian surveillance ship operating in ‘unsafe manner’ in waters off S.C., Ga.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The U.S. Coast Guard is monitoring a Russian surveillance ship that is operating in waters along the southeast coast, according to officials.

A marine safety information bulletin issued by the U.S. Coast Guard said reports have come in that the RFN Viktor Leonov is operating in an unsafe manner off the coast of South Carolina and Georgia.

According to CNN, the Viktor Leonov has been operating off the coast of South Carolina as well as Florida the last few days.

“This unsafe operation includes not energizing running lights while in reduced visibility conditions, not responding to hails by commercial vessels attempting to coordinate safe passage and other erratic movements.” the bulletin stated.

Boaters in those waters are asked to maintain a “sharp lookout” and use caution when navigating in proximity to the vessel.

A similar marine safety information bulletin was also issued by the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville in Florida.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.