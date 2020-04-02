USC extends remote learning through summer until August 1

Thursday, April 2, 2020

COLUMBIA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Unversity of South Carolina announced extending remote learning until the end of summer, through August 1.

According to the release, after consulting with experts at the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), the Student Health Center and the Arnold School of Public Health, it was clear that allowing students, faculty, staff and visitors to return to campus this summer could be dangerous.

A model demonstrates that cases of coronavirus are predicted to peak in late April or early May, just before the first of our summer sessions begins, and the virus will continue to pose a threat even after the peak.

Please note the following related updates for summer from the university:

- No in-person, experiential learning on campus or in-person labs will occur through the summer 2020 months. When possible, faculty and experiential learning supervisors should continue to provide remote learning opportunities for students.

- When it is determined by state health officials that it is safe to do so, University Housing will release a schedule for students with belongings in residence halls to retrieve them.

- The university is exploring options for those students who are unable to travel back to Columbia (when it is safe) to retrieve their belongings.

- Commencement plans for the class of 2020 are still tentative for August 7 and 8 in Columbia.

- Faculty and staff should continue to follow our current policies regarding working remotely and abide by all state and local stay at home ordinances. We will update you as more information becomes available.

Yesterday, it was announced that all universities under the University of South Carolina umbrella will be issuing prorated refunds to students who paid for meal plans and housing upfront after the COVID-19 virus forced the closure of the campus.

