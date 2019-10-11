USC and UGA cheerleaders visit CHOG ahead of big game

Friday, October 11, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Ahead of Border Bash, the USC and UGA cheerleaders stopped by CHOG to visit with patients.

The day before the big game, the Children's Hospital of Georgia is filled with even bigger smiles.

"It's really eye-opening just that they're so excited to see us and we're just as excited to see them and be with them," said Kayley Manini, a USC cheerleader.

Raymond Benjamin was happy when he stumbled upon them this morning.

“We didn't really know, we were just walking around and we just found them," said Benjamin.

It's a time for these kids to hangout with the cheerleaders and mascots from their favorite teams and a chance for them to have some fun.

“It just gives them something to break up the monotony of their day something fun to look forward too, to teach them that the hospital is not always scary," said Mandy Lee, a child life specialist at CHOG.

“Being able to use this platform as a UGA rep and as a UGA cheerleader and getting to spread love and joy to the kids is honestly one of the best parts of the job," said Southern Britt, a UGA cheerleader.

Outside of the hospital, there may be a big rivalry but inside it doesn't matter who's your favorite they're all happy to be here.

