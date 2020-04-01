USC Aiken to issue refunds on housing, meal plan due to coronavirus

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- All universities under the University of South Carolina umbrella will be issuing prorated refunds to students who paid for meal plans and housing upfront after the COVID-19 virus forced the closure of the campus.

Those refunds include meal plan and on-campus housing fees for services not received on or after March 16, the first day of the extended Spring Break.

Tuition, meanwhile, and other academic fees are not being refunded since classes are continuing online.

While the university will begin processing refunds immediately, it may take some time to process all the refunds.

