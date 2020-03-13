USC Aiken to go remote instruction due to coronavirus

Friday, March 13, 2020

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- USC Aiken says they'll be transitioning to remote instruction for a few weeks as a precaution against coronavirus.

Students will receive instruction remotely beginning March 23 through April 5.

However, the university will remain open during this period and student services such as housing and dining will be available.

